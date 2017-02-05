You can rule The Roost (and Roommate Finder)
If you are interested in official Ball State housing options, an apartment community with amenities or a house near campus, The Roost is all you need!
If you are interested in official Ball State housing options, an apartment community with amenities or a house near campus, The Roost is all you need!
Art Mart quite literally has everything an art student here at Ball State could dream of. Going through everything just to prove a point would be time consuming though, so we won’t.
The university's second public forum revolving around the effects of President Trumpâs travel ban took place in the Student Center on Feb. 3, with some in attendance questioning the universityâs response ...
Anthony Lebryk and Parker Swartz both recorded career highs.
Sixteen different Cardinals finished in the top 10 of their event and 10 set new personal records at the 13th-annual Akron Invitational Feb. 3 and 4.
In the second game between Ball State men’s basketball (15-8, 6-4 MAC) and Buffalo (11-12, 5-5 MAC), the Bulls defeated the Cardinals 96-69 Feb. 3.
Watch Cardinal WX Friday mornings at 8:15 a.m.
Watch NewsLink Indiana for Thursday, February 2, 2017. Remember to watch NewsLink Indiana Monday - Thursday at 9 p.m.
With an attendance of 3,178 in its MIVA opener, the Cardinals topped 3,000 fans for the first time since 2009.
A new bill recently passed that requires Indiana high school students to receive a vaccine that protects them from Meningitis B. Medical experts are advising that college students receive the vaccine ...
Tribune Showprint and Book Art Collaborative opened their doors Feb. 2 at Madjax Studio as part of Muncie’s First Thursday.
Ball State is wrapping up a five-year project that will result in the nation’s largest geothermal system of its kind.
Our redesigned and reorganized website represents a giant leap — but it took more than a year of small steps to get here.
Ball State's recruiting class features several athletes who played something other than football in high school.
Dear Caitlen, I read with interest your column, âI'm a Conservative Feminist; We Do Exist.â Since there are still a lot of knuckle-dragging misogynist trolls who will take aim at anyone who claims ...
The Student Government Association released information about the justices who will serve on the student judicial court on Feb. 2.
Ball State Jazz Ensembles performed in Sursa Performance Hall on Feb. 1 for the Tom Shah Memorial Jazz Scholarship Award Concert.
One year ago, Mike Neu took over as the head coach for the Ball State football team, right at the tail-end of the recruiting season. But this season’s recruiting class was different.
Ball State's bench scored nearly half of the team's points in its 90-63 win over Akron women's basketball.